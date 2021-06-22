COVID-19 vaccine

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Parents or guardians of teens who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the cash rewards on behalf of their children.

Walgreens said it is providing the incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action. The promotion runs until June 26.

CVS announced in late May that people who plan to receive or have received a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health, in a press release.

The sweepstakes, which begins June 1 and ends July 10, is aimed at "working to close gaps in hesitancy" of getting the vaccine. CVS cited a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
