What happened at Wall Township High School? Parents want answers

Authorities are investigating allegations that acts of hazing occurred within the Wall Township High School football program and some parents are now calling on the school board to resign.
The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office said there are also unrelated allegations that one or more sexual assaults involving minors took place off campus.
"As these investigations unfold, we remain fully aware of the intense focus and unique pressure a national media spotlight has placed on the Wall Township High School community, and are sensitive to safeguarding the mental health and general well-being of students while simultaneously serving the interests of justice," acting prosecutor Lori Linskey said. "We are conducting these investigations with the utmost diligence, dedicating every necessary resource in order to uncover the entire truth, and this process will be thorough, fair, and unbiased from beginning to end."
For some in the community, the allegations of hazing are not new.
Marilyn Clayton told the board about her son, class of 2012, with Down syndrome. He was on the football team and a sophomore when she says he was sexually assaulted by his own teammate.
"My son was taken advantage of and was told to do a sexual act to another football player in the locker room," Clayton said. "How did this happen?"
Eric Duchak, class of 1997, came forward at the meeting to share his own painful, humiliating nightmare.
"He carried me into the football locker room, he presented me as fresh kill," Duchak said. "I was dragged across the floor. Kicked. Whipped. I don't know how I survived."
The Monmouth County Prosecutor is asking for the public's help in the case.
"I want to assure the public that multiple assistant prosecutors and detectives are diligently working on this matter right now but we really need your help, anyone with information is urged to contact our office, specifically Det. Jose Rodriguez and please speak with him about any information that you might have," Linskey said.
The remainder of Wall Township's football season has been canceled -- including its Thanksgiving day game. The union also said that three coaches have been placed on leave.
The community remains divided about whether or not to punish the entire football team, but some parents said they are afraid and getting to the point where they do not want to send their children to the school.
Anyone with information can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.
