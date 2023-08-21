Young wallaby confiscated from man on Coney Island Boardwalk now in foster care on Long Island

MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) -- A wallaby confiscated on the Coney Island boardwalk is now being cared for and fostered by an animal rescue group on Long Island.

On Friday, police received reports of a man carrying the wallaby in a pouch on the Riegelmann Boardwalk.

Authorities say he was charging people to hold the marsupial and take pictures. He was given a summons for possession of a wild marsupial.

Over the weekend, the wallaby, estimated to be between 9 months and 1 year old, was taken to Save the Animals Rescue Foundation on Long Island to be fostered.

"They're not meant to be in a house, they need a lot of space, they need a lot of fresh grasses to eat, if he does stay, we will be building an appropriate outdoor situation for it," said STAR foundation director Lori Ketcham.

The joey is not available for adoption but is said to be healthy and doing well.

Wild animals, like wallabies, are prohibited from being owned by people in New York City.

ALSO READ | Experts provide tips on fighting spotted lanternflies in NYC this fall

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.