Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in apparent love triangle

WALLKILL, Orange County (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer shot and killed a man and then himself in what police are describing as a love triangle, authorities said.The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, in Orange County.Police say the officer, 36-year-old Sean Armstead, of Port Jervis, suspected the victim was having an affair with his wife or girlfriend.That victim was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins, of WurtsboroBoth were pronounced dead at the scene.Armstead was assigned to PSA 8 in the Bronx.----------