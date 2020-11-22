2 killed by smoke inhalation during Washington Heights apartment building fire

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were killed in an apartment building fire that broke out in Washington Heights overnight.

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday on the 24th floor of a 33-story building on Audubon Avenue.

Citizen App video showed the scene with emergency vehicles.

FDNY officials say the fire was brought under control about an hour later.

They say there were two women killed due to smoke inhalation.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The second victim was a 73-year-old woman who was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where she was also pronounced dead.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
On Sunday, November 22, 2020 at approximately 0019 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside of 260 Audubon Avenue, 24th floor, within the confines of the 33 Precinct. FDNY personnel also responded and extinguished the fire at the location. EMS transported a total of two females for smoke inhalation: A 37-year-old female was removed to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. A 73-year-old female was removed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced deceased. There are no other reported injuries. The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death. The investigation is ongoing.
