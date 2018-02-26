Family rescued from balcony as intense fire destroys 16 apartments

Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in northwest Harris County, Texas.

The fire started in building nine of the Cornerstone Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It quickly spread to three alarms.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her children from a second-floor window.

Incredible video captured the family being brought down a ladder from a back balcony while the flames raged behind them.

"We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went," said Margaret Williams.

Just before 4 a.m. a puppy was also rescued from the building.



One building collapsed because of the fire damage and is a total loss.

Sixteen units were destroyed.

Crews are still working to contain the fire.

A cause is not known at this time.

Red Cross is on the scene assisting the families impacted by the fire.

