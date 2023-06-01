$2.5M in watches stolen from Staten Island business in well-planned burglary

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- About 150 watches were taken during a brazen and well-planned burglary of a Staten Island watch business.

It happened on Memorial Day at 10:30 p.m. at The Wrist Watcher on Arthur Kill Road in Tottenville.

The business is located on the third floor of a nondescript office building at the foot of the Outerbridge Crossing.

In other words, the five suspects knew where they were going and what they were taking.

They entered the office, removed the safe, ransacked the business, and destroyed part of the surveillance camera system. Other cameras in the building captured the images that police released.

They used common burglary tools, including a crowbar at one point, and a dolly.

The thieves got away with $160,000 in cash and watches valued at $2.5 million.

The owner of The Wrist Watcher said on social media: "To My loyal @thewristwatcher followers and friends,

"We've had an unfortunate incident of a robbery at our office. While I can't discuss details due to an ongoing investigation, we're working with authorities to resolve this.

"In response, we're bolstering security and our commitment to you remains unwavering. Your support during this time has been humbling and has reinforced why I started this company.

"This isn't just about watches, it's about our shared passion and journey. As my team and I tackle this challenge, your support keeps us moving forward.

"We'll share updates soon. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued loyalty. Please stay safe and I hope you are just as excited for the comeback as we are!"

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 3rd man charged in murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.