Grieving mother warns about toy water beads after death of her 10-month-old daughter

NJ official pushes for water bead toy ban in wake of child injuries, death

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There is a new push by a New Jersey congressman for a national ban on water beads marketed for kids.

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone says that water beads are colorful, water-absorbing balls that are sold as children's toys and often look like candy.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were 7,800 emergency room visits between 2016 and 2022 as a result of children ingesting water beads.

They say they're aware of at least one death. Esther Bethard of Wisconsin was just 10 months old when she died on July 7.

"They weren't purchased for Esther. Esther never played with them," her mother said. "Yet this happened. Because they bounce, they roll, they hide. They're tiny."

If a water bead is ingested, it can expand in the child's body posing major risks including intestinal obstruction.

WPVI-TV warned consumers about water beads in December after speaking to the mom of 1-year-old Kennedy Mitchell.

Kennedy ended up in the hospital after swallowing a bead from the same Chuckle & Roar kit sold at Target that allegedly killed Bethard. The bead blocked Kennedy's intestine.

The Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity kit was recalled after the Bethard's reported Esther's death to the CPSC.

Many other companies and toys feature water beads.

The Congressman will be joined by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric, Hackensack Meridian Children's Health Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Harpreet Pall, Consumer Reports Associate Director for Safety Policy William Wallace, and parent advocates whose children were injured by water beads products.

