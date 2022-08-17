Water main break causes street closures in downtown Newark

Heather O'Rourke reports on the incident, which happened early Wednesday in the area of Academy and Halsey streets.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break has led to some street closures in downtown Newark.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the area of Academy and Halsey streets.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the intersection and several surrounding roads covered with muddy water.

Academy Street was closed between Broad and Washington streets.

Halsey Street was shut down from Market Street to Raymond Boulevard.

Motorists and commuters who use NJ Transit buses in the area were advised to expect detours and delays.

There was no immediate word on the status of repairs.

