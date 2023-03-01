Crews hope to have water restored by Wednesday in midst of Hoboken's massive water main break

Crews enter their third day of repairs on the massive water main break in Hoboken, hoping to have water restored sometime on Wednesday. Janice Yu has details.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews enter their third day of repairs on the massive water main break in Hoboken, hoping to have water restored sometime on Wednesday.

Days after the water main break, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a precautionary boil water advisory, recommending that customers boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

This headache for Hoboken was caused when a PSE &G crew accidentally ruptured the water main.

The PSE &G construction crew working on an unrelated project mistakenly struck the water main, a 16-inch pipe, on Observer Highway and Madison Street, sending jets of water streaming into streets, snarling traffic, and forcing pedestrians to tip-toe around the water.

"The residents of Hoboken have my word that the people or persons who are responsible for this water main break will be held responsible," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.

Veolia Water, which provides water to parts of New Jersey including Hoboken, tweeted the update Tuesday evening.

Despite that, the city announced that all public schools would be open Wednesday under normal operating hours after being closed on Tuesday.

"How many times is enough? How many water breaks are there going to be in Hoboken before someone finally steps in and says 'Hey, let's do something about it.'?," resident JC Hageny said.

As a result of the water main break, Hoboken University Medical Center announced Tuesday afternoon that it would proceed with a "strategic and coordinated evacuation plan" to ensure the safety of patients and staff in the hospital.

About 40 patients will be moved from the hospital to Christ Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center or Jersey City Medical Center. Some patients have been transferred already, including a mother in labor and patients in need of dialysis, according to the hospital.

The facility's emergency room remains open but patients are being directed to the neighboring medical facilities for treatment.

The City has added an additional 10 water distribution locations where residents can fill their own containers with drinkable water, with a focus on seniors and buildings and buildings with larger senior populations.

The complete list of locations is as follows:

400 First Street

15 Church Towers

514 Madison Street

455 Ninth Street

11th and Shipyard Lane

14th and Shipyard Lane

700 First Street

4th and Jackson

2 Marine View Plaza

Brandt School, on 9th Street between Park Avenue and Garden Street

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets.(location slightly updated)

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets

The City will also have porta johns available for residents without water at the below locations starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.:

YMCA, 1300 Washington St.

400 First Street

15 Church Towers

514 Madison Street

455 Ninth Street

11th and Shipyard Lane

14th and Shipyard Lane

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets.(location slightly updated)

220 Adams St.

221 Jackson St.

Fox Hills, 311 13th St.

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield St.

Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets

The Hoboken Fire Department will have a water tanker of non-drinkable water for dishwashing, bathing, toilet flushing, etc, available at the Hoboken Fire House at 13th Street and Washington Street. The Fire Department may use the tanker at various points throughout the day for fire suppression, as needed, so it may not be readily available at all hours. Residents must bring their own containers to fill. This water is not drinkable.

