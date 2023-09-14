City Council passes water safety legislative package, expands access to public pools

The legislative package aims to teach more New Yorkers basic swimming lessons as well as keep pools safely supervised.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council passed a comprehensive legislative package that aims to improve water safety throughout that city while giving more access to public pools.

The bills, passed on Thursday morning, will expand access to public pools and will ensure second graders have access to free swimming lessons.

"Today, New York City takes a monumental step towards ensuring every child can swim," Councilmember Julie Menin said. "For the safety of our children and the well-being of our communities, we must ensure that every New Yorker has the opportunity to learn how to swim."

The package also creates requirements for lifeguarding reporting, staffing and training levels at pools and beaches.

The bills require the city to survey locations for more public pools as well.

According to a 2017 survey conducted by the Department of Health, more than a quarter of all children in New York City do not know how to swim.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.