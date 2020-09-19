Authorities search for young boy who fell in Harlem River

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a young boy who fell into the Harlem River Saturday.

Police said they were called to Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m. where a child, approximately five years old, was climbing a tree when he fell and landed in the water.

This happened near where the Harlem River and Bronx Kill meet.

Video shot by Eyewitness News reporter Naveen Dhaliwal shows searchers on land as well as boats and divers in the water.



