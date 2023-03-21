NYC's water supply and distribution system getting an upgrade

The city will be installing 14 miles of new water mains and sewers. It will cost the city more than $231 million.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City officials will announce upgrades to Manhattan's water supply and distribution system on Tuesday.

The city will be installing 14 miles of new water mains and sewers. It will cost the city more than $231 million.

The announcement will be made by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Thomas Foley, New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala, and City Council Member Erik Bottcher.

The officials said in a release that the announcement was being made as a way to celebrate the beginning of spring.

Many of these water mains are more than a century old and had been taken out of service.

The project also includes plans for more open space for pedestrians and protected bike lanes on 9th and 10th avenues.

