Construction accident sends water shooting into the air on Upper East Side

The incident was reported on East 87th Street just before 2 p.m.
Although it was first reported as a water main break, the Department of Environmental Protection said that was not the case.
It happened when a contractor doing plumbing work damaged and removed the tap that goes into the water main, resulting in water shooting up into the air.
The tap was later put back onto the water main, but there was still a mess to be cleaned up.
Utility companies have been notified and are assessing adjoining buildings.
The accident comes a week after a 20-foot-deep sinkhole swallowed part of the road on East 89th Street at York Avenue. The incidents are not related.
Few other details were released.
MORE NEWS: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip