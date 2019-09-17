Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Another sunny day with a cool breeze

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spectacular stretch of sunny days for the last official week of summer continues on Wednesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Cool breeze with a high of 69.

Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 70.

Friday
Turning warmer with a high of 78.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 82.

Sunday

Summer sendoff with a high of 84.

Monday
Autumn or August? High 85.

Tuesday
Not quite as warm with a high of 79.

