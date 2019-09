AccuWeather Forecast: Another sunny day with a cool breeze

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spectacular stretch of sunny days for the last official week of summer continues on Wednesday.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Cool breeze with a high of 69.Sunny and nice with a high of 70.Turning warmer with a high of 78.Warm sunshine with a high of 82.Summer sendoff with a high of 84.Autumn or August? High 85.Not quite as warm with a high of 79.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------