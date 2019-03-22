Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Blustery, soaking start to weekend

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a rainy first day of spring, Friday will also be a blustery soaker.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
Bookend showers, blustery with a high near 51.

Saturday
Gusty clearing with a high near 47.

Sunday
Feeling like spring with a high near 60.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Some storms with a high near 43.

Wednesday
Drier and brighter with a high near 48.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a high near 54.

