AccuWeather Alert: Cold clouds as storm looms

The cold temperatures will hang on for the weekend, but not as harsh, as we keep a close eye on a developing winter storm.
Meteorologist Jeff Smith says the first flakes will arrive in New Jersey late Sunday and could bring a significant snowfall to the south of the city.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through late Monday night for much of the area. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. Strong winds for the city and the coast are possible, along with coastal flooding concerns.
Sunday
Cold clouds. High of 28.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and snowy with a high of 34.
Tuesday
Lingering flakes. High 35.
Wednesday
Brighter and breezy with a high of 34.
Thursday
A bit milder. High of 40.
Friday
Clouder and mild with a high of 48.
Saturday
Chance of rain. High of 44.
