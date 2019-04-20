Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain to start off Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will soak the area into Saturday morning.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday
Rain into early PM with a high of 66.

Sunday
Sun and showers with a high of 67.

Monday
Passing showers with highs near 65.

Tuesday
Warm blend with a high near 76.

Wednesday
Cooler blend with a high near 66.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 65.

Friday
Sunny and warmer with a high near 70.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Parents concerned over NJ school's plan to cut class time
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
Show More
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in Westchester
3 men shot during Queens home invasion
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony 'showing real signs of recovery'
Reverend killed, man charged with manslaughter, DWAI in LI crash
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
More TOP STORIES News