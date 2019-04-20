NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will soak the area into Saturday morning.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Rain into early PM with a high of 66.
Sunday
Sun and showers with a high of 67.
Monday
Passing showers with highs near 65.
Tuesday
Warm blend with a high near 76.
Wednesday
Cooler blend with a high near 66.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 65.
Friday
Sunny and warmer with a high near 70.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain to start off Saturday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News