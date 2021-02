AccuWeather Alert: Icy start

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Areas to the north and west of New York City could get hit with up to a quarter of an inch of ice overnight into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area while an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for some parts of New York and New Jersey.Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 47.Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32.Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.Morning rain with a high of 40.Biting wind with a high of 33.Not as harsh with a high of 38.Snow chance with a high of 40,For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app