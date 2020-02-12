AccuWeather Alert: Icy start

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area while an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for some parts of New York and New Jersey.
Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.
Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 47.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32.
Thursday
Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.
Friday
Morning rain with a high of 40.
Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 33.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.
Monday
Snow chance with a high of 40,
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.