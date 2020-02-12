weather

AccuWeather Alert: Icy start

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Areas to the north and west of New York City could get hit with up to a quarter of an inch of ice overnight into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area while an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for some parts of New York and New Jersey.

Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.

Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 47.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32.

Thursday
Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.

Friday
Morning rain with a high of 40.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 33.

Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.

Monday
Snow chance with a high of 40,

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

