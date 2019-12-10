Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Morning snow as cold returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fast-moving system will usher in a return to cold temperatures as well as some morning snow that could amount to a couple of inches in parts of the Tri-State area.

The snow could create some hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Tune in Eyewitness News beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.

For any school closings or delays, please check here.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for a snowy start! High 37 and falling throughout the day.

Thursday

Quite cold with a high of 35.


Friday
Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.

Saturday
Soggy start. High 57.

Sunday

Blustery breaks. High 49.

Monday
Brisk and cold. High 39.

Tuesday
Rain or snow. High 38.

