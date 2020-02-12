AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain

Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas north and west of the city.
Due to snow in the weather forecast, the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. They say plows and salt spreaders are ready.
Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy mix with a high of 36.
Wednesday
Bright breather with a high of 32.
Thursday
Snowier to the south with a high of 28.
Friday
Snow or flurries with a high of 29.
Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.
Sunday
Coastal low with a high of 24.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 26.
