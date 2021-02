AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow on Tuesday will mix with sleet and rain in New York City and along the coast, limiting accumulations to a coating to an inch.Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas north and west of the city.Due to snow in the weather forecast, the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. They say plows and salt spreaders are ready.Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!AccuWeather Alert: Snowy mix with a high of 36.Bright breather with a high of 32.Snowier to the south with a high of 28.Snow or flurries with a high of 29.Frigid sun with a high of 28.Coastal low with a high of 24.Clouds and sun with a high of 26.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app