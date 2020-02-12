weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow on Tuesday will mix with sleet and rain in New York City and along the coast, limiting accumulations to a coating to an inch.

Areas to the north and west will see 1-3 inches, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas north and west of the city.



Due to snow in the weather forecast, the New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. They say plows and salt spreaders are ready.

Keep those shovels handy for more snow later in the week!

RELATED | Check here for snowfall totals from Sunday's storm.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy mix with a high of 36.

Wednesday
Bright breather with a high of 32.

Thursday
Snowier to the south with a high of 28.

Friday
Snow or flurries with a high of 29.

Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.

Sunday
Coastal low with a high of 24.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 26.

