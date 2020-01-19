Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Snow tapering off

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a winter storm brought snow, ice, and rain into the New York City area on Saturday night, Sunday will be windy and chilly in the low forties.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Windy and chilly with a high of 41.

Monday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Tuesday
Not as brisk with a high of 32.

Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.

Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 42.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

