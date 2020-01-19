AccuWeather Alert: Snow tapering off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a winter storm brought snow, ice, and rain into the New York City area on Saturday night, Sunday will be windy and chilly in the low forties.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and chilly with a high of 41.
Monday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.
Tuesday
Not as brisk with a high of 32.
Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 42.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.
