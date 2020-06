AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up around NY, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been lifted after being issued for parts of New Jersey, but the threat of storms lingers through Wednesday night as temperatures heat up to the mid-80s.Scattered storms will remain in the area through the evening and into Friday, with strong, gusty winds at times.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Strong storms with a high of 84.Late storm with a high of 85.Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.Less humid with a high of 78.Mostly sunny with a high of 77.Partly sunny with a high of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app