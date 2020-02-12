weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up around NY, NJ

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been lifted after being issued for parts of New Jersey, but the threat of storms lingers through Wednesday night as temperatures heat up to the mid-80s.

Scattered storms will remain in the area through the evening and into Friday, with strong, gusty winds at times.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Strong storms with a high of 84.

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



