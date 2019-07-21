AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday

Humidity will make the upper 90s feel more like 105-115 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will move in later Sunday north and west of New York City, then more widespread storms Monday, followed by relief from the heat.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Sweltering heat and humidity with a high of 97.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Lingering showers with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 84.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.
Saturday
Still nice with a high of 84.
