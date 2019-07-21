Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sweltering heat and humidity will continue into Sunday. Excessive heat watches and warnings have been issued for the hottest weather of the season.

Humidity will make the upper 90s feel more like 105-115 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm will move in later Sunday north and west of New York City, then more widespread storms Monday, followed by relief from the heat.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Sweltering heat and humidity with a high of 97.

HEAT WAVE ALERT: Resources to help you cope with the heat

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Lingering showers with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.

Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 84.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.

Saturday
Still nice with a high of 84.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


MORE BEATING THE HEAT RESOURCES

  • 7 ways to stay cool in the heat wave

  • Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

  • Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

  • What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

  • Why it's harder to cool off in humidity

  • How hot summer weather affects your car

  • What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?

  • We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is

  • Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
