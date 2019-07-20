AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Sweltering heat and humidity with a high of 97.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Lingering showers with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 84.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.
Saturday
Still nice with a high of 84.
