AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms move through NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A round of thunderstorms moved through the New York area Thursday night, bringing heavy downpours in some spots. But clouds will break for sun on Friday and it will be the start of a cooler and drier stretch, with temperatures in the 70s over the next few days.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 73.

Monday
Partly cloudy with a high of 75.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 80.

Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


