AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms move through NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A round of thunderstorms moved through the New York area Thursday night, bringing heavy downpours in some spots. But clouds will break for sun on Friday and it will be the start of a cooler and drier stretch, with temperatures in the 70s over the next few days.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.Chance of showers with a high of 73.Partly cloudy with a high of 75.More humid with a high of 74.Warm and humid with a high of 80.Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83.