AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain could bring a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to the area on Sunday night, especially from New York City and points north and west.

Even though the steadiest precipitation would be over by daybreak Monday, there can be slippery spots for the morning commute.

Another messy storm is on the way for midweek, with snow arriving on Wednesday before mixing with and changing to sleet, freezing rain and perhaps rain at night.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A 30 percent chance of light snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday
A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 46.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 49.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

