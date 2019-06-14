AccuWeather: Breezy blend on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a breezy blend on Saturday, but expect some showers for Father's Day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 82.
Sunday
Bookend Showers with a high of 81 for Father's Day.
Monday
Strong afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Tuesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 76.
Thursday
Late thunderstorms with a high of 78.
Friday
Finally dry with a high of 79.
