AccuWeather: Breezy blend on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a breezy blend on Saturday, but expect some showers for Father's Day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday

Breezy blend with a high of 82.

Sunday
Bookend Showers with a high of 81 for Father's Day.

Monday
Strong afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Tuesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 76.

Thursday
Late thunderstorms with a high of 78.

Friday
Finally dry with a high of 79.

