AccuWeather: Breezy blend on Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a breezy blend on Saturday, but expect some showers for Father's Day.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Breezy blend with a high of 82.Bookend Showers with a high of 81 for Father's Day.Strong afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 84.PM thunderstorms with a high of 82.Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 76.Late thunderstorms with a high of 78.Finally dry with a high of 79. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.