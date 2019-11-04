Weather

AccuWeather: Bright, but cool

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will have a bright, but cool start to the week as rain moves in with some showers for Tuesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Bright, but cool with a high of 55.

Tuesday
Milder wet mix with a high of 60.

Wednesday

Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.



Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 54.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 42.

Saturday

Cold blend with a high of 40.

Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First on 7: Victim of violent Bronx elevator attack speaks out
2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Jepkosgei, Kamworor win race
Funeral set for 14-year-old killed on Queens basketball court
Search for group who stole sneakers, slashed man's thumb
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ early Friday
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Show More
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Must-read stories from the weekend
PHOTOS: 2019 TCS New York City Marathon
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'
More TOP STORIES News