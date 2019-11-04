AccuWeather: Bright, but cool

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Bright, but cool with a high of 55.
Tuesday
Milder wet mix with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Sun, but cooler with a high of 53.
Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 54.
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 42.
Saturday
Cold blend with a high of 40.
Sunday
Still chilly with a high of 47.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
