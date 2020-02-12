weather

AccuWeather: Calmer and drier conditions

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a calmer and drier weekend with lots of clouds around. Chance of a late-day shower Sunday.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Lee Goldberg says to expect clouds and some sun this weekend.



Saturday
Calmer clouds with a high of 56.

Sunday
Shower north and west with a high of 58.

Monday
Nice and mild with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Clouds and Sun with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Few showers with a high of 61.

Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 60.

Friday

Breezy and Cooler with a high of 54.



Report a correction or typo
