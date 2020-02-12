AccuWeather: Calmer and drier conditions

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Calmer clouds with a high of 56.
Sunday
Shower north and west with a high of 58.
Monday
Nice and mild with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Clouds and Sun with a high of 63.
Wednesday
Few showers with a high of 61.
Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 60.
Friday
Breezy and Cooler with a high of 54.
