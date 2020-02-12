NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds linger with a little drizzle on Friday, but temperatures remain relatively mild around 66 degrees.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 66.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 69.
Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 54.
Monday
Shower chance with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Cool clearing with a high of 52.
Thursday
Cooler breeze with a high of 56.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds linger with a little drizzle
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News