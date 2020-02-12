weather

AccuWeather: Clouds linger with a little drizzle

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds linger with a little drizzle on Friday, but temperatures remain relatively mild around 66 degrees.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 66.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 69.



Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 54.

Monday
Shower chance with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Cool clearing with a high of 52.

Thursday
Cooler breeze with a high of 56.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Man speaks from hospital bed after attack on subway platform
Judge orders hearing to decide if Jennifer Dulos is dead
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Convenience store alters mask policy after gunpoint robberies
Puppy born with rare green fur in Italy
SF-based Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores
Show More
COVID Updates: Murphy advises New Jerseyans to avoid interstate travel
Southwest Airlines no longer blocking middle seats
LI grocery store ad offers 20% off for Trump supporters
Houston woman has hilarious tips on waiting in line to vote
Fake debt collection calls on the rise during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News