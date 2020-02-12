Weather

AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with rain, but wet snow and sleet at the onset north and west of NYC with some slushy accumulation north and west of I-287.

Winter weather advisories have been issued to the north and west of New York City.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Chilly rain (starts as snow N&W) with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Sunny and milder with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 48.

Thursday
Milder breaks with a high of 59.

Friday

A few showers with a high of 61.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 51

Sunday
Still a shower possible. High 52.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

