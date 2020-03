AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with rain, but wet snow and sleet at the onset north and west of NYC with some slushy accumulation north and west of I-287.Winter weather advisories have been issued to the north and west of New York City.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Chilly rain (starts as snow N&W) with a high of 46.Sunny and milder with a high of 57.Periods of rain with a high of 48.Milder breaks with a high of 59.A few showers with a high of 61.Rain possible with a high of 51Still a shower possible. High 52.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app