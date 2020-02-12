AccuWeather: Comfortable sunshine

weather

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be comfortable and there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Sunday
COmfy sunshine with a high of 56.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and wet with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Cooler blend. High of 52.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 44.

Thursday
Mostly sunny. High of 51.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 51

