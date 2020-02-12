weather

AccuWeather: Cooler blend of sun & clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler blend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get a cooler blend of clouds and some sun with temperatures hovering around the low-to-mid 70s.

Friday
Cooler blend. High 74.

Saturday
Comfortable day. High 75.

Sunday
Shower, especially west. High 75.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 82.

Tuesday
PM thunderstorm. High of 80.

Wednesday
Cooler again. High of 75.

Thursday
Sun and clouds. High of 78.


