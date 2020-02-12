NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Saturday
Just a bit cooler with a high of 56.
Sunday
Stays sunny. High of 52.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and wet with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Cooler blend. High of 52.
Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 44.
Thursday
Mostly sunny. High of 46.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 48.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cooler on Saturday
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More