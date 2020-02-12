weather

AccuWeather: Cooler on Saturday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday.

Saturday
Just a bit cooler with a high of 56.

Sunday
Stays sunny. High of 52.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and wet with a high of 60.

Tuesday
Cooler blend. High of 52.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 44.

Thursday
Mostly sunny. High of 46.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 48.

