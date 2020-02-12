AccuWeather: Damp day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds return on Tuesday with a touch of rain, but still on the mild side.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Damp day. High 50.
Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high of 44.
Thursday
Even colder with a high of 35.
Friday
Not quite as cold with a high of 36.
Saturday
Much milder with a high of 49.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 50.
Monday
PM Rain. High 48.
