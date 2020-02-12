NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be early fog to start the day on Monday.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
Early fog with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 76.
Wednesday
More rain with a high of 72.
Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.
Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.
Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65
Sunday
Still cool with a high od 63.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Accuweather: Early fog
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More