Accuweather: Early fog

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be early fog to start the day on Monday.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
Early fog with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 76.

Wednesday
More rain with a high of 72.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65

Sunday
Still cool with a high od 63.

