AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and chillier with a bit of rain mixing with wet snowflakes in the afternoon.A major winter storm is expected to move into the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon and possibly last into Thursday morning.Rain and wet snow with a high of 43.Brisk and cold. High of 38.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM snow and wind with a high of 32.Cold and clearing. High of 31.Cold sun and clouds with a high of 33.Still cold. High of 33.Milder shower with a high of 42.