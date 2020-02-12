weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and chillier with a bit of rain mixing with wet snowflakes in the afternoon.

A major winter storm is expected to move into the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon and possibly last into Thursday morning.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service




Monday
Rain and wet snow with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 38.

Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM snow and wind with a high of 32.

Thursday
Cold and clearing. High of 31.

Friday
Cold sun and clouds with a high of 33.

Saturday
Still cold. High of 33.

Sunday
Milder shower with a high of 42.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

