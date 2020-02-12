AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and chillier with a bit of rain mixing with wet snowflakes in the afternoon.
A major winter storm is expected to move into the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon and possibly last into Thursday morning.
Monday
Rain and wet snow with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold. High of 38.
Wednesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM snow and wind with a high of 32.
Thursday
Cold and clearing. High of 31.
Friday
Cold sun and clouds with a high of 33.
Saturday
Still cold. High of 33.
Sunday
Milder shower with a high of 42.
