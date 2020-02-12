AccuWeather: Increasingly windy with rain as Isaias hits

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Isaias makes its way up the coast, Tuesday will be increasingly windy with periods of rain.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Accuweather Alert: Tropical storm warning issued with gusty winds and torrential rain expected from Isaias. A high of 77.
Wednesday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 86.
Thursday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Friday
Spotty storm with a high of 83.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Sunday
Sunny with a storm and a high of 87.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 85.
