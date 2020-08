AccuWeather: Increasingly windy with rain as Isaias hits

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Isaias makes its way up the coast, Tuesday will be increasingly windy with periods of rain.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:: Tropical storm warning issued with gusty winds and torrential rain expected from Isaias. A high of 77.Breezy and warmer with a high of 86.Less humid with a high of 84.Spotty storm with a high of 83.Thunder threat with a high of 85.Sunny with a storm and a high of 87.Still a chance of storms with a high of 85.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app