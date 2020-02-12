AccuWeather: Mild breaks and some sunshine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild weather sticks around Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures approaching the mid-70s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.
Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 71.
Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 56.
Monday
Shower chance with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 65.
Wednesday
Cool clearing with a high of 58.
