AccuWeather: Mild breaks and some sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mild weather sticks around Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures approaching the mid-70s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 71.

Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 56.

Monday
Shower chance with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Cool clearing with a high of 58.

