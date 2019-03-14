Weather

AccuWeather: Mild Friday, cooler weekend

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have one more day of mild weather Friday, with a high in the mid 60s, before temperatures turn cooler for the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. Otherwise cloudy, with a high of 65.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 47.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
