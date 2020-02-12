weather

AccuWeather: Mild then blustery

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will start off mild before becoming breezy and blustery late, leading to a bitter cold weekend.
Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 44.

Saturday
Still brisk. High of 31.

Sunday
Rather chilly with a high of 34.

Monday
Mix may develop with a high of 36.

Tuesday
Rain/snow mix with high of 34.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 36.

Thursday
Snow chance with a high of 34.

