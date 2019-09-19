Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More sun and nice weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have another nice day ahead on Thursday with more sunshine and cool temperatures, but get ready for a warm-up this weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 71.

Friday
Turning warmer with a high of 80.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.

Sunday

More humid with a high of 84.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Monday
Autumn or August? High 85.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

