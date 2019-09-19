AccuWeather Forecast: More sun and nice weather

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 71.
Friday
Turning warmer with a high of 80.
Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 84.
Sunday
More humid with a high of 84.
Monday
Autumn or August? High 85.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
