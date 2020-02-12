weather

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly sunny and not as warm but pleasant as highs hit the low 70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

Not as warm with a high of 72.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 71.

Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.

Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 83.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.



