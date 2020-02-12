AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be mostly sunny and not as warm but pleasant as highs hit the low 70s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Not as warm with a high of 72.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 71.
Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.
Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 83.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.
