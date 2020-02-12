weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be bright again as a warming trend moves through the area.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Wednesday
Mostly with a high of 44.

Thursday
Breezy and mild. High of 47.

Friday
Cloudier and breezy with a high of 50.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 46.

Sunday
Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 39.

Monday
Chilly blend with a high of 38.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 39.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US 'anger'
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Schumer demands feds to place US Capitol rioters on no-fly list
Couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
Show More
7 On Your Side digs NY homeowner out of driveway hole
Midtown church grows following on YouTube, provides street blessings
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
More TOP STORIES News