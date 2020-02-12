AccuWeather: Rain midday on

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will dominate Friday morning and rain is expected by midday. You'll probably need your umbrella at lunchtime in parts of the Tri-State area.
Friday
Rain by midday with a high of 50.
Saturday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain and wind. High of 47.
Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 42.
Monday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.
Tuesday
Stays chilly with a high of 41.
Wednesday
A few flurries. High of 45.
Thursday
Milder mix with a high of 49.
