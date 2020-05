AccuWeather: Severe thunderstorms possible in some parts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers and severe thunderstorms may pass through the area north and west of the city on Friday night.Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and widespread fog.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Early showers with a high of 84.Mostly sunny with a high of 72.Cool start to June with a high of 69.Still cool with a high of 72.Thunder threat with a high of 81.Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 79.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app