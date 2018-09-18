WEATHER

AccuWeather: Remnants of Florence arrive, but skies clear Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the New York area Tuesday as Florence made its way north and east, but clearing skies are ahead for Wednesday.

RELATED: What is a tropical depression?

There are no longer any significant winds with the system, so flooding rainfall will remain the primary threat.

The remnants of Florence will merge with another system pushing through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with a cold front.

The system will then accelerate eastward across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday before the system finally moves offshore overnight into early Wednesday.

As Florence and its moisture tracks northward and then northeastward, heavy rainfall will spread across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania before shifting eastward into eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New England.

RELATED: Water pours into NYC subway stations as remnants of Florence make for wet commute

Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will occur across much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the New York City area and southern and central New England, while higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches can occur over western and central Pennsylvania, also prompting concerns for flash flooding.

In addition to the rain, expect high rip currents along the New York City, Long Island and New Jersey beaches.

The rain and clouds will clear out overnight with a low of 68, and then some great weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be pleasant and dry with a high of 79, while Thursday will be bright and beautiful with a high of 76.

Then, fall arrives on Saturday.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatheraccuweather alertheatlabor dayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Signs of recovery in Puerto Rico, one year after Hurricane Maria
Strong winds cause power outages in NJ town, cancel school
Wet commute for NYC as water pours into subway stations
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
More Weather
Top Stories
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Wet commute for NYC as water pours into subway stations
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
NYPD officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Video shows NYC jewelry store heist, shot fired into store door
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Show More
NYCHA tenant says belongings were thrown out after deadly fire
Woman being questioned after NJ airport security breach
Homeless man accused of killing of ex-Iowa State golfer
Brooklyn Diocese to pay $27.5M to settle sex abuse claims
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom tells how baby was swept away
More News