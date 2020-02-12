weather

AccuWeather: Slow start

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a slow start on Wednesday, but then temperatures will be mild.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Wednesday
Slow start with a high of 60.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.

Friday
Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 45

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.

Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 54.

