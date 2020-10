AccuWeather: Slow start

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a slow start on Wednesday, but then temperatures will be mild.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Slow start with a high of 60.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 45Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.Comfy blend with a of 58.Bright and blustery with a high of 49.Pleasant sun with a high of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app