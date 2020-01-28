Weather

AccuWeather: Still in the 40s on Tuesday with a cloudy afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The above-average temperatures continue as we hit the 40s once again on Tuesday. Expect a breezy and cloudy afternoon.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 40.



Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.

Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.

Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 44.



Sunday
A few showers possible with a high of 42.

Monday
Windy morning with a high of 46.

