AccuWeather: Still in the 40s on Tuesday with a cloudy afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The above-average temperatures continue as we hit the 40s once again on Tuesday. Expect a breezy and cloudy afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 40.
Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.
Friday
Gentle end to January with a high of 44.
Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 44.
Sunday
A few showers possible with a high of 42.
Monday
Windy morning with a high of 46.
